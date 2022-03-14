Mother in court for alleged murder of own baby

Kgomotso Phooko

A woman who is facing charges on the alleged murder of her 1-year-old baby is expected to appear before the Taung magistrates Court today.

Investigations led police to the lifeless body of the baby which led to the 28-year-old woman’s arrest.

The grandparents of the accused contacted the police after she failed to provide details of the whereabouts of her baby.

They allegedly saw the woman leaving the house in Dryharts, North West, with her baby but later returned alone.

Upon questioning her about the baby, she could not give any explanation and the police were subsequently called.

The incident was reported late Friday on 11 March 2022.

The police discovered the body of the baby in an open bushy area on Saturday afternoon, 12 March 2022.

The baby was declared dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) paramedics.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Sello Kwena, thanked the grandparents for the quick reporting of the incident and working with the police to ensure that the accused faces the full might of the law.

Mother sentenced for attempted murder and rape of son

A free state mother accused of attempted murder, rape and other sexual offences against her own son has been sentenced to 18 years.

The incident reportedly occurred in 2018, and the court imposed her sentence on Wednesday, 23 February.

The Mangaung Metro Family Violence Child and sexual Offenses unit used testimony provided by the victim’s brother who was nine years old at the time of the incident.

The victim was only three years old when the incident occurred. The testimony of the woman’s nine-year-old son made justice prevail as it led to the prosecution of their mother.

The woman was sentenced to three years on 1 count of rape, three years on count 2 (section 22), three years on count 3 (section 7) and eight years for attempted murder.

