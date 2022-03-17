Senzo Meyiwa murder case set for trial

Faizel Patel

The five people accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa are expected to stand trial for his murder.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, 34, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, 30, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, 36, and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, 35, appeared in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday for an inquiry on whether they were retaining their current legal representatives or have engaged the services of Advocate Malesela Teffo.

The accused each confirmed to the Judge that they have terminated the services of their previous legal representatives and have appointed Advocate Teffo to represent them.

Meyiwa is alleged to have been killed during a botched robbery at the home of his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo more than seven years ago on 26 October 2014.

The police have been criticised for the slow pace at which the case has moved over the years – with the current accused only having been arrested in October 2020.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Lumka Mahanjana said Advocate Teffo confirmed on record that he is representing the four accused.

“He mentioned that he has submitted representations to the state, for the discontinuation of the current case, and for the perjury case against the six witnesses who were in the house when the incident happened to be continued with. The Judge indicated the state has the prerogative to decide whom to charge, and that should the defence be dissatisfied with such a decision, they are at liberty to bring a separate application.”

Mahanjana said the judge stated that the delays in the case must be avoided and made an order that the defence must indicate their readiness on or before 28 March 2022, in order to proceed with the trial on 11 April 2022.

The men face various charges including murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, being in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

