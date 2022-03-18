Ex-MK member who allegedly set fire to ANC Mpumalanga offices arrested

Citizen Reporter

A 60-year-old man who allegedly set fire to the ANC’s offices in Mpumalanga on Thursday has been arrested.

Lowvelder reports the man, who is a former member of uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), was arrested by police in Masoyi on Thursday in connection with the blaze.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told the publication the suspect is due to appear in court on Friday.

Mohlala said the individual arrived at the premises on Thursday, requesting help from staffers in the office.

“He arrived in the morning, and when the office staff told him they were unable to assist him, he reached inside a bag he was carrying and took out a bottle filled with petrol.

“He then poured it on the floor and lit a match, setting the building ablaze.”

No one was injured in the incident. A case of arson was opened by the police.

ANC convenor Lindiwe Ntshalintshali said the man is known to staffers as he frequents the office.

“He is well known by employees and volunteers at the office. He is a former member of the MK and the SANDF.

“Last week he came and demanded to see the leadership about domestic problems. His challenges at home have nothing to do with the ANC but he felt he should come and raise them with the organisation,” Ntshalintshali told Newzroom Afrika.

He returned to the offices again on Thursday hoping to get help because he couldn’t access his home or see his children.

Ntshalintshali said the incident would not affect plans for the upcoming provincial elective conference, which had already been postponed several times before due to party infighting.

The conference will be held between 22 and 24 April 2022.

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by Getrude Makhafola.