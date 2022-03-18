Court orders Western Cape land reform beneficiaries to vacate grape farm  

Citizen Reporter

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU)’s probe on the acquisition of a once profitable export table grape farm in the Western Cape has found those acquiring had done so unlawfully.

In a statement issued on Friday, the SIU revealed the Cape Town High Court found the decision of the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) in February 2012 to appoint the ‘Big Five’ as land reform beneficiaries of Farm De La Haye in De Doorns was unlawful.

The SIU said the department’s acquisition of the farm for R19 million at the time was premature, as no land reform beneficiary had been identified before the purchase was made.

As a result, the ‘Big Five, consisting of Weziwe Dlwengu, Mpho Malaoa, Monelo Bongo, Vuyani Vanyaza and Mandluleli Mzayiya has been declared unlawful.

They have been ordered by the court to vacate the property within the next 60 days.

The SIU intensely investigated corruption and maladministration within the department, after 15 candidates potentially in line to acquire the land on the DALRRD’s beneficiary list were ignored in favour of the ‘Big Five’ and its members.

According to the SIU’s investigation, the Big Five did not meet the criteria to acquire the farm, refused to cooperate with the department, and did not follow relevant processes required for grants to be released to enable farming to continue.

As a result, the strategic partner appointed by the DALRRD withdrew, and all farming activities and production promptly stopped.

