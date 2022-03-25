Case against ex-MK member who ‘set fire’ to ANC Mpumalanga offices postponed

Citizen Reporter

The case against a former uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) member, who allegedly set fire to the ANC’s offices in Mpumalanga, has been postponed to 30 March 2022.

Hevy Sidney Khumalo on Friday made his second brief appearance in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on charges of arson and attempted murder.

It is alleged that the 55-year-old poured petrol inside the ANC office with employees who were present at the premises last Thursday when the incident occurred.

Khumalo allegedly fled the scene after the blaze but was immediately arrested by police.

The NPA’s regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said during his first appearance last Friday, Khumalo wanted to conduct his own defence, but later changed his mind and chose to accept the services of a legal representative.

Nyuswa said his case was postponed to the end of this month for a further bail hearing.

‘Domestic problems’

ANC convenor Lindiwe Ntshalintshali last week said Khumalo, who is from White River, was known to staffers as he frequented the office.

“He is well known by employees and volunteers at the office. He is a former member of the MK and the South African National Defence Force.

“Last week he came and demanded to see the leadership about domestic problems. His challenges at home have nothing to do with the ANC but he felt he should come and raise them with the organisation,” Ntshalintshali told Newzroom Afrika.

He returned to the offices again last Thursday hoping to get help because he couldn’t access his home or see his children.

Ntshalintshali said the incident would not affect plans for the upcoming provincial elective conference, which had already been postponed several times before due to party infighting.

The conference will be held between 22 and 24 April 2022.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe. Additional reporting by Getrude Makhafola.

