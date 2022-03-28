Suspects to appear in court for attempted hijack of diesel truck

Kgomotso Phooko

Two suspects expected to appear at the Senekal Magistrates Court today are facing charges of attempted truck hijacking and being in possession of a radio reception blocking device.

This follows their arrests by Thabo Mofutsanyana from the District Crime Combating Highway Patrol Unit during an incident that took place on 24 March 2022.

The incident took place 20 kilometres outside Paul Roux towards Senekal in the Free State.

The attempted hijack

It is alleged that around 23:50, a 34-year-old driver was driving from Durban to Bloemfontein on the N5 Harrismith when he reportedly noticed a suspicious blue VW Polo and Nissan Hardbody following him.

According to the Free State Police Spokesperson Mmako Mophiring, when the truck driver reached Paul Roux, He was accosted by three vehicles of which one of the suspects allegedly got on the truck’s trailer in an attempt to hook it off.

The driver reportedly alighted from the truck and ran for safety and managed to inform the nearby police station.

The Paul Roux police responded swiftly and activated highway patrol on the N5 which led to the recovery of the truck. Upon further search, two suspects were arrested in possession of Jamming devices.

“The arrest came at the right time after re-deployments and increased police visibility with 24/7 patrols on national roads were implemented by the Provincial Commissioner’s office.”

“That aim to mitigate truck and car hijackings and cash in transit heist incidents.” said Mophiring

The Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Solly Lesia applauded the members for the excellent work and quick reaction by the driver seeing that no fuel was drained from the truck.

