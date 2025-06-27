JUST IN: Kidnapped Kamogelo Baukudi found alive, police confirm

Six suspects have been arrested.

19 year old Kamogelo Baukudi has been found alive. Picture: Saps

The South African Police Service (Saps) has made a major breakthrough and confirmed that the kidnapped 19-year-old Kamogelo Baukudi has been found alive.

The grade 11 pupil from Martie du Plessis School was found alive early on Friday morning, six weeks after he went missing.

Baukudi was found by police following a coordinated rescue operation in the Free State.

Found alive

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said they are relieved that Baukudi has been found.

“After weeks of intensive investigation, Kamogelo was safely located and rescued in Wepener in the early hours of this morning, 27 June 2025. During this intelligence-driven operation, five African males aged between 20 and 29 were arrested.

“Three suspects were apprehended at a house in Kanana Location, Wepener, while two others were caught on the road between Kwetla Location and Wepener town — with the victim in their possession,” Makhele said.

Arrests

Makhele added that this brings the total number of arrests in the case to six.

“The first suspect, a 42-year-old police sergeant, who was previously arrested, appeared in court charged with kidnapping and extortion”.

“The suspects face charges related to kidnapping, extortion and will join the police sergeant in court on Monday, 30 June 2025. The investigation continues,” Makhele said.

Praise

Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, commended the hard work of this team

“The safe recovery of young Kamogelo is a moment of great relief for the family, the community, and all of us. I commend our members for their unwavering efforts, who worked tirelessly following up every lead under serious public scrutiny. We will ensure that justice is served.”

Kidnapping

A police task team was established to search for Baukudi, who was abducted on Thursday, 5 June 2025, while driving home from school in Vereeniging Drive, Bloemfontein.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brigadier Athlenda Mathe at the time said a complainant identified as Daniel Malebatso arrived at Marti Du Plessis School in Fitchardpark as usual to fetch Baukudi, a grade 11 pupil at the school.

Task team

Mathe said the duo left the school premises with Baukudi, driving the Suzuki Ertiga.

“Whilst driving along Vereeniging Drive Erlichpark Extension, Daniel alleges that they heard a siren sound from behind, and they were pulled over by a White Toyota Hilux GD-6 Double Cab.”

Baukudi’s disappearance triggered widespread concern and led to the establishment of a dedicated multidisciplinary task team under the leadership of the Mangaung Metro District Commissioner, Major General Arthur Peter Adams.

