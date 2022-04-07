Trial of former head of Special Commercial Crimes Unit accused of shoplifting postponed

Kgomotso Phooko

The trial against the former head of the NPA’s Special Commercial Crimes Unit (SCCU) in the North West, Advocate Jeanette Neveling, has been postponed to 13 June 2022.

Neveling, 53, was arrested on 16 February 2021 on allegations of shoplifting at a shop at The Crossing Shopping Centre in Mmabatho.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Neveling was released on R500 extended bail after she allegedly stole clothing and food valued at R3,000.

Neveling has since resigned.

ALSO READ: Double murder accused Rameez Patel back in court for wife’s killing

Trial postponed

Neveling’s lawyer asked for a postponement because she was ill. The defence team also wants more time to obtain cellphone records that they intend to use in their defence.

“The state is ready to proceed with the trial and has long provided the defence attorney with the charge sheet as well as the video footage contained as evidence. The state hopes the trial commences on the set date and that all outstanding matters to be ventilated during trial proceedings,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Adv. Mashudu Mudau from the Limpopo Division of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will represent the state. This is to ensure there is no perceived conflict of interest as Neveling was a senior official within the North West Division.

ALSO READ: Malema and Ndlozi back in the dock for cop assault trial