‘Rosettenville 10’ involved in deadly shootout with cops after foiled CIT heist back in court

Faizel Patel

The ten men involved in a deadly shootout with police in Rosettenville, south of Johannesburg are expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

The criminals dubbed the ‘Rosettenville 10’ are believed to be part of a posse who were arrested at a house in Rosettenville in February.

Police foiled their attack while they were en-route to commit a cash-in transit heist.

Eight other suspects were killed in the shootout with police.

The men are facing charges ranging from murder to conspiracy to commit murder.

According to police, at least 20 of the gang of 25 suspects were Zimbabweans and among the ten arrested was a Botswana national, believed to be the mastermind behind several hits on cash vans.

Following the deadly shootout, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the 15 police officers involved in the operation were traumatised by the incident.

Meanwhile, the trial against the former head of the NPA’s Special Commercial Crimes Unit (SCCU) in the North West, Advocate Jeanette Neveling, has been postponed to 13 June 2022.

Neveling, 53, was arrested on 16 February 2021 on allegations of shoplifting at a shop at The Crossing Shopping Centre in Mmabatho.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Neveling was released on R500 extended bail after she allegedly stole clothing and food valued at R3,000.

Neveling has since resigned.

Neveling’s lawyer asked for a postponement because she was ill. The defence team also wants more time to obtain cellphone records that they intend to use in their defence.

“The state is ready to proceed with the trial and has long provided the defence attorney with the charge sheet as well as the video footage contained as evidence.”

The state said it hoped the trial commences on the set date and that all outstanding matters to be ventilated during trial proceedings.

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Tembisa 10 entry scrapped from Global Media Awards