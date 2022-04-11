Hein Kaiser
11 Apr 2022
Airlink sues SAA again to recover ‘stolen’ monies

“We cannot reconcile with how unscrupulously SAA, as a state-owned enterprise, helped itself to Airlink’s property," said Airlink chief executive Rodger Foster.

Rodger Foster, the CEO of Airlink at the Airlink offices in Greenstone Hill, 13 January 2022. . Picture: Neil McCartney
Airlink has accused SA Airways (SAA) of helping itself to its money and is taking the state-owned carrier to court in a fresh action to recover almost R1 billion in revenue. It was unsuccessful in its first round of litigation. Before sliding into business rescue, the flag carrier spent cash that was allegedly Airlink’s. In a franchise agreement, SAA was supposed to be a temporary custodian of Airlink’s money, as it used SAA’s booking system. Apart from its attempt to recover its money, Airlink told The Citizen it would not rule out pursuing Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the...

