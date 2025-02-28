FlySafair accuses rivals of safety violations amid investigations into its own near-crash incident

Under fire for its delayed reporting of Flight 268’s near-disaster, FlySafair shifted focus to competitors, accusing Airlink and CemAir of failing to disclose serious incidents.

Dodging questions about FlySafair’s Flight 268 near-disaster in Durban, FlySafair chose to accuse some of its main competitors of failing to report serious aviation incidents.

The airline’s marketing manager, Kirby Gordon, made the allegations as part of a reply to questions from The Citizen, urging us to “equitably” investigate other aviation incidents.

Gordon’s specifically pointed to Airlink Flight 4Z-823 from Johannesburg to Kruger Mpumalanga on 30 September last year.

Gordon said this was a “significant serious incident”.

The Airlink flight executed a go-around in adverse weather conditions.

Gordon’s claims

According to Gordon, the aircraft suffered significant structural damage.

Airlink dismissed the pilots involved and allegedly forced them to sign nondisclosure agreements, with no public reports on the event, he claimed, suggesting a deliberate suppression by the Airlink management.

But, Airlink chief executive Rodger Foster said it was strange that FlySafair, when under scrutiny, “should reference other airlines, including the noted incident of 30 September which, following the standard procedure, was reported immediately to the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) and its accident and incident investigating division, both of which confirmed receipt of the reports.

“Airlink’s top priority is the safety of its passengers, crew and aircraft. Airlink is regularly audited and internationally accredited for its safety systems, including its training, maintenance processes and its zero-tolerance any serious breaches of standard operating procedures,” he said.

Gordon also claimed CemAir’s technical pilot has been suspended since November, “after raising concerns (by way of a formal letter written to the Sacaa) regarding the airline’s safety practices”.

Gordon listed CemAir flights 5Z838 on 5 February, 5Z843 on 6 February and 5Z100 on 13 February.

“The latter aircraft reportedly experienced an engine failure on take off from OR Tambo International Airport.”

‘False allegations’

CemAir CEO Miles van der Molen rejected FlySafair’s allegations as “false and ethically barren”, calling Gordon’s conduct “deeply unprofessional and deplorable”.

He dismissed claims of a complaint to Sacaa because CemAir passed its annual licence renewal audit in December without issue.

Van der Molen accused FlySafair of fabricating issues to divert attention from its growing legal troubles, including cases before the Competition Commission, Air Service Licensing Council and Consumer Ombud.

He said CemAir was mulling legal action against FlySafair and Gordon personally.

