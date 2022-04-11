Police know who ‘mastermind behind Meyiwa murder’ is, says Gerrie Nel

Faizel Patel

Head of lobby group AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit, Advocate Gerrie Nel who is representing the Meyiwa family in the murder trial against five men accused of killing the soccer star, said it’s time for the family to get closure.

Nel was speaking to the media outside the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

The murder trial has been postponed to Tuesday to allow the legal representative of accused number 5 Sifisokuhle Ntuli to consult with him.

The other four accused – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, 34, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, 30, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, 36, and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, 35, who have been charged with the 2014 murder of Meyiwa – also appeared in the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

Nel said he believes that the right accused are standing trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

“I think this is the first step in a long while for them to get closure. On what I’ve seen and the briefings I had with the South African Police Services, I’m convinced that we have the correct people before court, but I would have expected more arrests, I would’ve expected other people to be with them because I’ve said all along that I don’t believe that this is a robbery that went wrong, it’s something more than that.”

A mastermind behind Meyiwa’s murder

Nel believes there is a mastermind behind Meyiwa’s murder and the police know who it is.

“The police have finalised the investigation, they’re still busy with it I think here and there, but as far as I am concerned, the police have a very good idea on who the mastermind is and I am sure if the mastermind is not added to the indictment, that there’ll be other indictments in the future.”

Nel said the matter reached trial after AfriForum got involved in the case.

“I think when we got involved and there was a new team of investigators appointed, that’s when it started to go right and that’s when lots of new information, breakthroughs came about and I do think we played a role in having this matter on trial today.”

Meyiwa was shot dead while visiting the home of his then-girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus in October 2014.

He was one of seven people in the home when gunmen allegedly entered the house and tried to rob everyone.

Senzo’s cousin Nomalanga said it is a relief for the family that their will finally get to know what transpired when Meyiwa was killed.

