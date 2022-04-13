UPDATE: Warrant of arrest issued in 2019 against Operation Dudula leader discharged

Thapelo Lekabe

A warrant of arrest issued in 2019 against Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, also known as Ntlantla “Lux” Mohlauli, has been discharged.

Mohlauli on Wednesday morning appeared at the Meadowlands Magistrate’s Court in Soweto for a common assault case.

This comes after he handed himself over to the police and later appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

Warrant of arrest

The arrest warrant was issued back in 2019 after Mohlauli failed to appear in court for allegedly assaulting his mother’s tenant for failure to pay rent.

The NPA’s regional spokesperson in Gauteng, Phindi Mjonondwane, told The Citizen the Operation Dudula leader was released on a warning on 9 September 2019 after he appeared in court over the assault matter.

He was supposed to return to court again on 30 September, but he failed to do so and the warrant for his arrest was then issued. The warrant was only executed this week.

Verdict

During court proceedings on Wednesday, Mohlauli was found guilty of failure to appear in court and he was handed a “caution and discharge” sentence.

“It means that the warrant [of arrest] no longer stands after he explained his reasons for his failure to appear in court,” Mjonondwane said.

Mjonondwane said the state had asked for a sentence of three months in prison or a R300 fine, but the magistrate warned Mohlauli not to recommit the crime.

“If you fail to appear in court, the court may fine you a fine of R300 or three months imprisonment,” she said.

The case was postponed to 3 May 2022 for further investigations.

If Mohlauli fails to appear in court again, he will pay the fine or go to jail for three months.

Burglary charges

Last month, Mohlauli was granted bail of R1,500 by the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

This followed his arrest on charges of malicious damage to property, theft and burglary.

The charges are in connection with an incident this month in which he and Operation Dudula members ransacked Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe’s home in search of drugs.

They were apparently acting on tip-offs that Ramerafe’s home was a drug den, but no drugs were found.

As part of his bail conditions, Dlamini is not allowed to make contact with the complainant. He has also been ordered to hand over his passport.

