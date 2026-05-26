Saps procurement boss Fani served another suspension notice over Matlala’s Medicare 24 tender

Fani is currently suspended over an irregular contract awarded during his tenure at National Treasury.

The suspended South African Police Service (Saps) divisional commissioner for supply chain management, Lieutenant-General Molefe Isaac Fani, has been served with another notice of investigation and intended suspension.

Fani was previously suspended earlier in May after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) linked him to an irregular contract during his tenure at National Treasury.

The contract was declared irregular due to non-compliance with supply chain management regulations, conflict of interest and wasteful expenditure.

Notice served over Medicare 24 tender

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster said the recent notice relates to the controversial Medicare 24 Tshwane District tender awarded to criminally accused tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The Medicare 24 tender is one of the issues that have been under the spotlight at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Matlala and others face allegations of corruption, fraud and money laundering linked to the disputed R228 million police contract.

Parliament welcomes accountability measures

Following the first notice, chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on police Ian Cameron welcomed the development, saying it was “long overdue”.

Cameron said it signified that the leadership of Saps was not merely paying lip service to accountability and consequence management.

“While suspensions on their own are not the ultimate goal, they are a first step towards ridding the Saps of rogue elements within the service,” Cameron said.

Cameron added that Fani’s Saps appointment raised further questions that required investigation.

“Despite a damning Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report containing serious allegations against Lieutenant General Fani, he was appointed to a senior Saps position, placing him in charge of procurement for one of the largest state departments.”

Fani testified before parliament’s ad hoc committee in November 2025 as part of the committee’s investigations into allegations concerning the management of Saps’ supply chain.