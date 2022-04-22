State says ballistics evidence matches gun used to kill Meyiwa

Faizel Patel

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) lead prosecutor in the murder trial of slain Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana soccer start Senzo Meyiwa has told the court the state will seek to prove through a ballistics expert that the spent bullet found at the murder scene matched the gun found in the possession of one of the accused.

The trial finally got underway on Friday after a number of postponements and almost eight after Meyiwa was killed while visiting the home of his then girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus in October 2014.

Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa were all present in court.

They have been charged with murder, attempted murder for allegedly shooting at Zandile Khumalo on the night Meyiwa was killed, robbery with aggravating circumstances for allegedly taking a Samsung phone, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition

All five of the accused men have pleaded not guilty to the five charges presented to them.

NPA prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi said on the night of the crime, a police officer went to the scene where he found a bullet on the kitchen floor.

He said Meyiwa was shot in the kitchen and collapsed in the TV room.

“Evidence will also be led that both the fragmented bullet and spent bullet were sent to the forensic science laboratory in Silverton. The state will lead evidence that the bullet fragment was damaged and, therefore, unsuitable for microscopic evaluation.”

Baloyi said the spent bullet matched a gun found on Ncube in his home in Malvern.

“The accused’s cellphone was confiscated on his arrest, data downloaded and various photos were found with one depicting the gun allegedly used in the commission of the crime, captioned ‘My killing machine.’”

Baloyi said a cellphone expert will testify that the signal of the robbed cellphone showed movement towards the hostel, where, according to the state, the murder plan was hatched.

The trial has been postponed to Monday the 25th of April when state is expected to call its first witness.

Earlier, Advocate Malemela Teffo, the lawyer for accused 1-4 raised issues with Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer Advocate Magdalene Moonsamy’s presence since Khumalo is a potential witness in the trial saying he is not comfortable with her being in court.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela rejected the points raised by Teffo.

Moonsamy said Khumalo will appear at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial if she is called as a witness.

