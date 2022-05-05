Justice for Moana: Soweto man sentenced to 8 years in jail for sex with neighbour’s dog

Citizen Reporter

A Soweto man has begun serving an eight-year sentence after he was convicted of bestiality at the Roodepoort Regional Court last on 28 April.

Soweto resident Mojalisa Mofokeng was convicted of having sex with his neighbour’s dog, Moana.

In the early hours of 21 November 2020, a tenant living on a property in Soweto witnessed Mofokeng naked and precariously positioned in Moana’s kennel.

He was with his pants down and was then apprehended by members of the community.

Upon arrival at the scene, the NSPCA found the family dog had been severely violated and in need of urgent veterinary attention.

“The dog was immediately taken to the NSPCAs veterinarian for an emergency examination and treatment where Dr. Bryce Marock confirmed that Moana, was inhumanely restrained, and demonstrated injuries consistent with rape,” said the animal anti-cruelty body in a statement.

Moana was only 11 months old at the time of the assault.

Mofokeng was granted bail after his initial arrest but failed to appear before the court which resulted in him being rearrested.

“With the original witness being absent in this matter, the conviction success rest on the shoulders of NSPCAs Veterinary Consultant Dr Marock, and Inspector Shiven Bodasing from the NSPCAs Special Investigations Unit,” read the statement.

Marocks testimony demonstrated to the court irrefutable evidence that Moana suffered as a result of the assault.

The evidence was further corroborated by Bodasing’s testimony.

“The success of this case is, therefore, owed to Marock and Bodasing. Without their excellent testimonies, injustice would prevail, and by extension deprive all animals in South Africa of their unprecedented judgment.

“The NSPCA also extends its appreciation to Cora Bailey from Community Led Animal Welfare for reporting the abuse.”

The presiding officer for the case, Regional Court Magistrate E van Niekerk, stated in his judgment that a distinction should not be made between the rape of an animal and that of a human.

“The Courts, therefore, have a duty to protect the rights of animal victims and impose appropriate sentences to avoid the community from taking matters into their own hands.”

The Magistrate then found Mofokeng guilty and sentenced him to eight years direct imprisonment.

“This is the highest direct imprisonment sentencing ever imposed for animal cruelty in Africa and will set the precedent nationwide,” said the NSPCA.

Moana has since made a full physical recovery and she has been sterilized, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed.

“The NSPCA will continue to offer its support and assistance to Moana and her entire human family as they are all victims of this crime in their own ways.”

“Bestiality is a serious concern in our country. It is a shameful crime that is swept under carpets to protect perpetrators- forgetting that bestiality usually progresses to the abuse of children and eventually other adult human beings at a later stage.,” said NSPCA Executive Director Marcelle Meredith.

Meredith said the case victory is of ‘extreme significance’.

“We hope that other bestiality cases being heard across the country will follow suit as a precedent has been set, and that animal rapists have been thoroughly cautioned of the consequences.

“Communities are encouraged to report bestiality. Together with the relentless pursuit of this movement, we can bring this evil to its knees,” concluded Meredith.

NOW READ: Female dog recovering as bestiality reports spike under lockdown