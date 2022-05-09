Judge Lebogang Modiba named new president of the Special Tribunal

Citizen Reporter

Judge Lebogang Modiba has been named the new President of the Special Tribunal with effect from 1 May 2022.

Two High Court of the Free State Division judges Soma Naidoo and Johannes Daffue, were named new additional members.

This was announced by the Special Tribunal in a statement on Monday.

Judge Modiba, a judge of the High Court, Gauteng Division, and Johannesburg and recently appointed to the Electoral Court, has been a member of the Special Tribunal since 2019. Judge Modiba takes over the reins from Judge Mlindelwa Gidfonia Makhanya, who has retired.

“I hereby, under Section 7(1), (2) and (3)(4) and (5) of the Special Investigating Units and the Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, (Act 74 of 1996), after consultation with the Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa and with effect from 1 May 2022: appoint Madam Judge Lebogang Modiba as President of the Special Tribunal (and) as additional members of the Special Tribunal, Mr Judge Johannes Dauffe and Madam Judge Soma Naidoo, (of the) Free State Division of the High Court,” reads the Proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

Judges Dauffe and Naidoo replace Judge Billy Mothle, who has since been appointed to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA); retired Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai who is now the Legal Ombuds; and Judge David van Zyl who is focusing on as his role as the Deputy Judge President of the Eastern Cape Provincial Division.

The Special Tribunal member-judges who have been retained are Judges Thina Siwendu; Kantharuby Pillay; Johannes Willem Eksteen.

Ramaphosa thanked Judge Makhanya for the work done in the Special Tribunal over the past three years and wished him well in retirement.