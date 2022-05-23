Six-year-old Bontle Mashiyane’s alleged killers abandon their bail bid

Citizen Reporter

The three suspects arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of six-year-old Bontle Mashiyane have abandoned their bail applications.

Collen Hlongwane, 36, Ntombikayise Ngwenya, 40, and Thapelo Ngomane, 25, on Monday appeared before the KaBokweni Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga following their arrests last week.

The trio faces charges of rape, murder, kidnapping and dealing in human tissue.

Their case relates to the murder of Mashiyane who was reported missing on 30 April 2022 after she was last seen walking with Hlongwane in Mganduzweni, near White River.

Hlongwane is an ex-convict who’s currently out on bail as he has a pending rape case before the courts.

Missing body parts

The six-year-old’s body was found in the bushes on Saturday, a few metres away from her home with some body parts missing.

During the trio’s appearance in court on Monday, they applied for legal aid representatives and decided to abandon their bail applications.

NPA regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the suspects’ case was postponed to 24 June 2022 as investigations continued.

“All suspects are remanded in custody and the matter was postponed to 24 June 2022, at Masoyi Periodical Court. Investigations are continuing,” Nyuswa in a statement.

According to Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, who visited the distraught family at the weekend, Bontle was raped and stabbed, and her skull was found without eyes, ears and a tongue.

Mtsweni-Tsipane said she was devastated by the little girl’s murder, especially because her alleged killers lived next door to their family home.

“We are saddened by what is happening within our community, the child has been murdered by a neighbour and her boyfriend. The perpetrators are next-door neighbours to the victim’s family, the victim used to go play with their 10-year-old.

“I stand here defeated today to know that the mastermind behind the killing of this child is a woman, a person who is expected to care, nourish children is the one who orchestrated this gruesome murder,” she said.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe. Additional reporting by Kgomotso Phooko

