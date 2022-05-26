Former Eskom manager France Hlakudi in court for R30m tax fraud charges

Citizen Reporter

Former Eskom senior executive France Hlakudi is expected to return to court on Thursday in connection with a R30 million tax fraud case.

The Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Wednesday postponed the matter after Hlakudi requested that he be represented by Legal Aid.

Tax fraud

Hlakudi faces tax fraud charges to the value of R30 million related to his personal tax affairs and that of his companies, Hlakudi Translation and Interpretation CC, Coxinel Chicken (Pty) Ltd, and Bon Services Telcom CC.

This is for the funds received between 2015 and 2018.

The former Eskom executive had previously informed the court he would represent himself, but his lawyer severed ties with him earlier this month citing irreconcilable differences.

Since the beginning of the matter last year, Hlakudi had changed lawyers, leaving the court unable to proceed with the case.

He also lodged an application in April 2021 to have a tax evasion charge removed from his charge sheet, but this was dismissed by the court.

According to the spokesperson for the NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID), Sindisiwe Seboka, the court ruled that Hlakudi should approach Legal Aid on Wednesday in order to start the process of appointing a state lawyer.

“The trial – which began in February – is expected to get on track soon,” Seboka said.

Kusile corruption case

Hlakudi also faces a separate matter in connection with Eskom’s R745 million Kusile power station corruption case. The other accused in the matter are:

Former Eskom group executive for group capital division, Abram Masango,

Businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana,

CEO of Tubular Construction, Antonio Trindade, a service provider to Eskom and seven other companies.

They face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The allegations stem from their various roles in defrauding Eskom in Mpumalanga over the Kusile power station for a contract initially valued at R745 million between 2014 and 2017.

At the last court sitting in March this year, a warrant of arrest against Hlakudi was issued and his bail of R300,000 was provisionally forfeited after he failed to appear in court.

Hlakudi’s bail and warrant of arrest were later discharged after he appeared in court earlier this month.

The case against the accused was postponed to 2 August 2022.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

