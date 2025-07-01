MK party likens Molefe, Gama’s arrests to Zuma’s legal battles

The MK party claims Zuma remains a 'primary target of a captured justice system more interested in political vendettas'.

The MK party says the arrest of two of its parliamentarians, Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, will not affect their position in the legislature, claiming the National Prosecuting Authority is targeting black professionals associated with the party.

Former Transnet executives, Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, CFO, Anoj Singh, and top engineer, Thamsanqa Jiyane, appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni on Monday.

Molefe and Gama were arrested after surrendering to police on Monday morning in connection with another case linked to the purchase of locomotives at the freight company.

MK support

However, the MK party is standing by the duo.

MK party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the implications of Molefe and Gama’s arrests “cannot be ignored.”

Ndhlela said while the MK party remains committed to the principle that justice must be administered without fear, favour or prejudice, they are compelled to speak out against what is becoming an unmistakable pattern of “selective prosecution and politically-motivated persecution.”

“We reject the notion that these arrests are rooted in a genuine pursuit of justice. Instead, they are part of a broader, deeply troubling campaign that seeks to intimidate and criminalise black professionals, intellectuals and revolutionaries, particularly those associated with the MK party.”

“The arrests of Mr. Molefe and Mr. Gama mirror the continued vilification and unjust treatment of President Jacob Zuma, who has been subjected to an unrelenting and unconstitutional campaign of legal harassment,” Ndhlela said.

The Citizen has reached out to the NPA for comment. This will be included in the story once received.

Jacob Zuma

Ndhlela claims Molefe and Gama’s arrests “mirror the continued vilification and unjust treatment” of Zuma, who has been “subjected to an unrelenting and unconstitutional campaign of legal harassment.”

“President Zuma remains a primary target of a captured justice system more interested in political vendettas than in upholding fairness or the rule of law.”

He claims, the NPA appears to be operating under external political influence.

“The MK Party has consistently called for accountability, not only within state-owned enterprises, but also within institutions like the NPA, which must be held to the highest standards of integrity.

“Yet, it is clear that when the MK party raises legitimate questions about institutional bias and political capture, the response is swift and punitive. This is not justice; it is a witch-hunt,” Ndhlela said.

‘MK won’t be silenced’

Ndhlela said they are equally disturbed by the treatment of other “respected black legal minds” and MK party members, including Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Advocate Dali Mpofu.

“The continued attacks on their character and professional integrity are not isolated incidents: they are part of a systemic purge targeting those who dare to challenge the status quo.

“Let it be known: the MK party will not be silenced. We will not stand idle while instruments of the state are weaponised to settle political scores, suppress dissent and erode the democratic gains of our liberation,” Ndhlela said.

The four men are facing 18 charges of fraud, corruption and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and Companies Act.

The charges relate to the acquisition of three locomotive contracts at Transnet between 2011 and 2014.

