Hawks officers accused of supplying police ammo to sangoma granted bail

Two Hawks officials and a traditional healer have been released on bail. The trio are facing charges of theft, possession and dealing in ammunition.

Lieutenant-Colonel Refiloe Maria Elizabeth Mnisi, 45, and Captain Mapatsi Thandi Mooka, 41, appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court while the traditional healer Elizabeth Nonhlahla Chabalala, 44, appeared at the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Chabalala is facing a charge of possession of ammunition, Mnisi has been charged with theft of ammunition and Mooka is facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

The trio are from Soshanguve, a township situated on the outskirts of Tshwane.

The two officers, a lieutenant colonel and a captain are based at the national headquarters of the elite crime-busting unit, the Hawks.

They were arrested on Friday by the Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crimes and Tactical Operations Management section.

Chabalala was handcuffed in her home after receiving the ammunition from Mnisi, while the two other accused were arrested at their respective residences.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo, a sting operation was set up after information was received about the lieutenant-colonel who intended to supply Saps ammunition to a traditional healer.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of a female lieutenant-colonel who was charged with theft and dealing in ammunition, while the female captain was arrested and charged with defeating the ends of justice after it was discovered that she tried to conceal evidence in this matter,” Mbambo said.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that Mnisi allegedly stole three boxes of live ammunition.

Mnisi was released on R3,000, Mooka on R2,000 bail and Chabalala was released on R1,000 bail.

The case has been postponed for further investigation.

Both Hawks officials will appear again in the Pretoria Central Magistrates Court on the 27 June, while Chabalala will be back in the dock on 12 July.