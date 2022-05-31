Rosemary Ndlovu’s case postponed, defence to lay complaint against investigating officer

Molefe Seeletsa

Convicted serial killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu and her co-accused, Nomsa Mudau, will make their next court appearance in July after their case was postponed.

Ndlovu, a former police officer, returned to the dock at Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday facing two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder.

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu case

The attempted murder charges were in connection with Ndlovu’s alleged murder plot in 2018 to kill two police officers, Keshi Benneth Mabunda and Nthipe Boloka.

Mabunda and Boloka had investigated Ndlovu’s murder case, in which she was found guilty last year for a killing spree of five of her relatives, as well as her boyfriend.

In a separate case, Ndlovu and Mudau – also a former cop – allegedly plotted in 2018 to kill Mudau’s ex-husband, Justice Mudau, for insurance payouts.

The murder plot was unsuccessful after the hitmen the pair allegedly hired warned Justice about the matter.

Justice and Nomsa have since separated after their divorce was finalised in November 2021.

‘Peculiar information’

During Tuesday’s proceedings, the defendant’s lawyer told the court they would lay a complaint with the South African Police Service (Saps) against Mabunda.

It is alleged Mabunda requested the personal information of one of the defence’s legal team members.

“The allegation is that [Mabunda] contacted the [state] prosecutor in Tembisa asking peculiar information about my colleague. [He allegedly asked] where does she reside, who is she, where does she hang out, who is she married to,” the lawyer said.

“Your worship, this raises a great concern for our office and as such, we gonna duly escalate the complaint to the relevant authorities because the motive for that is unknown to the defence and it is unethical behaviour,” he said.

The lawyer also said their colleague was recently shot dead in Venda, Limpopo.

“So we are raising concern in light of that [incident],” the lawyer added.

Magistrate Prince Manyati said the allegation was “very serious” and requested to be presented with more information in the next court proceedings.

The magistrate postponed Ndlovu and Mudau’s case to 7 July, with the state expected to arrest the third suspect in the matter.

The state had obtained a warrant of arrest for the suspect who was said to be on the run and also faces conspiracy to murder Mabunda and Boloka.

Rosemary Ndlovu’s life sentence

In November last year, Ndlovu was sentenced to life in prison for murder by the Johannesburg High Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

She was found guilty of six counts of murder, and four counts of fraud, defeating the ends of justice and attempted murder.

Ndlovu received more than R1.4 million in insurance payouts over a period of six years between 2012 and 2018.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the insurance policies were mostly for unnatural death and Ndlovu was the beneficiary.

Her killing spree came to an end when Vincent Kunene, one of the hitmen she hired to kill her sister as and her children, was horrified that she wanted minors murdered and reported it to the police.

After this, a trap was set and an undercover police officer filmed Ndlovu telling him to burn her sister and her five children in a house in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

The former police officer, who was stationed at the Tembisa police station, was subsequently arrested in March 2018.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe