Right-wing convicted terrorist, Harry Knoesen to be sentenced

The fifth accused and member of the National Christian Resistance Movement (NCRM) also known as the Crusaders, Harry Knoesen, will be appearing in the Middelburg Regional Court on Monday for sentencing.

Knoesen and his two accomplices allegedly planned an insurrection and the genocide of black people during December 2018 and November 2019.

Knoesen planned and conspired to overthrow the democratically elected government of South Africa and replace it with a government led by the organisation.

He was arrested in Kuils River for the illegal possession of a firearm, explosives and explosive devices.

During the trial, evidence presented suggested that extreme perceptions of farm killings, threats from Black First Land First (BLF) to take “their” land, and that the white race is under serious threat because of EFF leader Julius Malema’s song Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer, were driving forces behind the plot to overthrow the government.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Knoesen and his accomplices had targeted attacks on military and police installations as well as on informal settlements.

“Knoesen has appeared several times in court which culminated in his sentencing today.’

The two other members of the Crusaders, Eric Donald Abrams, 55, and Erroll Abrams, 50 have been sentenced to eight years imprisonment for planning terrorist activities after pleading guilty.

A fourth accused, Riana Heymans, who was allegedly “radicalised” was arrested on 29 November 2019 but the charges were withdrawn against her.

She was an administrator of the Crusaders’ WhatsApp group and had inside information about the plot and where the group held its meetings.

Heymans also knew the Crusader’s plans and testified about pipe bombs that were to be used during the insurrection. She also outlined the role of the Abrams brothers, Errol and Eric, in the plot.

