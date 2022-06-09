LISTEN: Senzo Meyiwa trial an embarrassment to criminal justice system – Gerrie Nel

Faizel Patel

The head of AfriForum’s Private Prosecutions unit Advocate Gerrie Nel has told The Citizen the current proceedings in the Senzo Meyiwa trial are a complete embarrassment.

Nel’s comments come after the matter was postponed on Wednesday, following the legal representative for accused number 5, Zandile Mshololo, only being handed a contentious second docket implicating another set of suspects earlier in the morning.

Listen to the interview with Gerrie Nel

That docket has the people who were in the house when Meyiwa was killed listed as the accused. They include Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Gladness, her sister Zandile, and Longwe Twala.

Nel said the second docket is another chapter in the embarrassing handling of the matter by the criminal justice system.

ALSO READ: Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy to be reported to Legal Practice Council

“I just think what we are seeing now is a result of an inept and unprofessional handling of the matter by the Saps from day one at the scene.”

Nel has raised questions about the opening of another docket.

“We have to deal with a preposterous situation where a senior police officer opened a new case docket in 2019 whilst there is an investigation in running. So the investigators that opened a case docket…

“But if that is so, if a senior officer opened a case docket and that senior officer than compiles evidence, affidavits and statements, then certainly there’s even more than an obligation on that particular officer to share that with the police investigation and definitely with the prosecutor in this matter,” said Nel.

Nel said if there was evidence in the case docket, he cannot understand why it was not shared with the prosecutor.

“I just think that the inference is possible that there is some hidden agenda that has not come light yet, or an attempt to derail the trial because I cannot understand why the information was not shared.”

Nel also maintains that the murder of Meyiwa was a hit.

“I’ve seen nothing to change my mind. I’m still of the view as I said on many occasions that I do think that there is a strong case against the accused in the current matter and if that is so, than there is still a mastermind out there.”

Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa face a string of charges over Meyiwa’s murder

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

The group have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

ALSO READ: Senzo Meyiwa: 2nd docket ‘implicating’ Kelly Khumalo finally appears, halting murder trial