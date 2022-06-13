Meyiwa murder trial: Court to dig into status of second Kelly Khumalo docket

Citizen Reporter

The murder trial of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa is set to continue on Monday in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, with the court expected to gain clarity on the controversial second murder docket in the case.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela postponed the trial last Wednesday after a request from defence lawyer, advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents one of the five men standing trial for the murder of the soccer star in October 2014.

Advocate Mshololo asked for the postponement after the state provided her with the second docket in the murder case.

ALSO READ: 2nd docket ‘implicating’ Kelly Khumalo finally appears, halting murder trial

The infamous second docket – known as case 375 – was first brought in court last month by defence lawyer, advocate Malesela Teffo, during his cross-examination of forensic detective Thabo Mosia.

The docket allegedly recommended that Meyiwa’s girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo and six other people, be charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice in connection with Meyiwa’s murder, after Khumalo accidentally shot him at her mother’s Vosloorus house in 2014.

WATCH: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, courtesy of SABC News

Status quo of second docket

During court proceedings, last Wednesday, advocate Mshololo argued that her client, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, was prejudiced by the late disclosure of the second docket when the trial had already started.

“The non-disclosure of such a document to accused number five violated his rights to be given further particulars [and] all information that is in possession of the state in order to prepare his defence,” Mshololo said.

Mshololo asked Judge Maumela to adjourn the trial in order for her to study the contents of the docket and ascertain its status quo from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“If there are two decisions, one taken by the director of public prosecutions in South Gauteng and the other one taken by the director of public prosecutions in North Gauteng, to charge the accused before this court; then I need clarity on that from the NPA before I can be able to proceed with cross-examination,” she said.

Five men – Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa – face a string of charges over Meyiwa’s murder on 26 October in 2014

The group has pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: Senzo Meyiwa: will we ever know what really happened?