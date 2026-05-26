Safa boss Jordaan’s fraud trial stalls as court postpones matter

The State, however, maintains that it has always been trial-ready .

The fraud and theft case against South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan and four co‑accused has once again stalled, amid defence claims of unreasonable delays – even as the state insists it is trial‑ready and determined to press ahead with charges exceeding R1 million.

Jordaan, former Safa Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Grown Hluyo, former journalist and director of Grit Communications, Trevor Neethling, his entity Grit Communications, and former acting Safa CEO Russell Paul appeared before the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, 25 May 2026.

Postponement

The matter has been postponed to 27 August 2026.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the postponement is intended to allow the defence to file a response to the State’s heads of argument in respect of the defence application alleging that the State is unreasonably delaying the finalisation of the matter.

“The State, however, maintains that it has always been trial-ready and submitted that it is ready to proceed with the hearing of the application.”

Charges

The trio faces multiple charges, including fraud involving more than R1 million, theft, and conspiracy to commit fraud and theft.

The State alleges that in December 2017, Jordaan unlawfully signed and backdated a Service Level Agreement between Safa and Grit Communications for public relations and communication services.

The agreement was allegedly not approved through proper SAFA processes and was purportedly intended to protect Jordaan’s personal image.

Jordaan

Jordaan is further accused of procuring security services for personal use under the guise of SAFA business.

It is further alleged that Hluyo authorised payments to Grit Communications and a security company despite knowing that the agreements were unauthorised and unlawful.

Collusion

Paul also allegedly colluded and conspired with the other four accused in the commission of fraud and theft relating to the unlawful 2018 Service Level Agreement purportedly entered into between SAFA and Grit Communications.

Jordaan, Hluyo and Neethling were arrested in November 2024 and are currently out on R20 000 bail each.

With Safa’s elective congress set for September 2026 and Jordaan having declared for years that he won’t run again, the soccer boss could be eyeing a fourth term as president of the football body. But it means he will be on trial during the polls for the top job.

The NPA said it remains committed to ensuring accountability and will continue to pursue the matter to its finalisation before the court.