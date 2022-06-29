Groblersdal teen assault: Corrie Pretorius denied bail

Citizen Reporter

The man accused of assaulting a Limpopo teenager, allegedly after an argument over seasoning salt, has been denied bail.

Corrie Pretorius appeared in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s court on Wednesday morning. He faces charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm.

The court found that in the interest of justice, Pretorius does not deserve to be released on bail.

“He has a right to be released on bail if it is in the interest of justice and he is innocent until proven guilty. The court is not ruling on his innocent. This is a bail application, not trial.”

Pretorius’s advocate JJ Venter argued the community is holding the court hostage.

“They saying the accused should not be released on bail, even though he is innocent until proven guilty. The state is saying the court must not grant bail because the community will burn the town down.”

The case has been postponed to 6 September 2022.

Attacked in prison

During his bail hearing last week, Pretorius claimed he was attacked while in custody.

Venter argued that his client’s release on bail would not induce shock or outrage in the public and that he is the breadwinner of his family.

Pretorius said he could only afford a bail amount of R20 000.

‘Assault over salt’

This comes after Pretorius assaulted a 16-year-old boy during an argument, allegedly over seasoning salt, at Groblersdal Game Shopping Centre on 15 June.

Pretorius allegedly became furious and started assaulting the minor by pushing him outside the store. The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media.

In the video, Pretorius is seen kicking the teen and stomping on his chest before pointing a gun at him.

