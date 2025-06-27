Kimberley duo jailed for brutal stabbings

Two men convicted of assault and attempted murder for violent knife attacks in Roodepan have been sentenced to direct imprisonment.

Two men convicted of assault and attempted murder for unprovoked knife attacks in Roodepan, Kimberley, have been sentenced to a combined seven years of direct imprisonment.

The Kimberley Regional Court found Reagan De Koker, 29, and Verlin Phillips, 36, guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted murder for coordinated stabbing attacks on unarmed victims in two separate incidents.

On 18 November 2023, the accused confronted 22-year-old Hershell Bergman as he was travelling to see his girlfriend in Roodepan, a suburb near Kimberley.

Unprovoked stabbings in Roodepan

De Koker and Phillips falsely accused Bergman of setting fire to their shack.

Phillips produced a knife during the altercation and stabbed Bergman in the stomach. As Bergman tried to run away, De Koker chased and stabbed him multiple times in the back.

The victim collapsed at the gate of a nearby house and was later rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

ALSO READ: Two schoolboys face court over fatal stabbing of Pretoria pupil

Less than three months later, on 2 February 2024, the duo attacked 30-year-old Fransisco Maluleke inside a local tuckshop in Roodepan. They pulled out knives and mercilessly stabbed Maluleke without warning.

Despite Maluleke’s efforts to escape, De Koker and Phillips continued their assault as the victim collapsed at the entrance of the shop.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said during the trial, the state, represented by the Regional Court Prosecutor, Mothelesi Katlego Thothela, presented a case supported by the testimony of both complainants and corroborated witness accounts.

‘Danger to community’

“The state further argued that the accused were a danger to the community and that they should be sentenced to direct imprisonment for their crimes,” Senokoatsane said.

The Kimberley Regional Court rejected the accused’s version as false beyond reasonable doubt, and considered the state’s evidence clear, consistent, and persuasive.

The court held that the actions of both accused were premeditated and executed with extreme violence.

ALSO READ: Two SANDF soldiers stabbed to death during altercation at Mpumalanga base

“It further acknowledged the prosecution’s argument that the accused habitually operated as a team, displaying a flagrant disregard for human life and the law,” Senokoatsane said.

In sentencing, De Koker was sentenced to four years of direct imprisonment, and Phillips received seven years of direct imprisonment.

Advocate Keageletse Ilanga, the Northern Cape’s Office of the Chief Public Prosecutor, praised the prosecution’s and the court’s efforts to ensure that justice was done.

Clear message that brutal acts will not be tolerated

“Violent crimes such as these are not only traumatic for the victims but also tear at the fabric of communities,” Senokoatsane said.

“The sentences send a clear message that such brutal and unprovoked acts will not be tolerated, and the NPA remains resolute in pursuing justice for all victims of violent crime.”