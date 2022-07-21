KZN woman released on warning after false rape claim against ex

Citizen Reporter

A 22-year-old woman was released on warning in the Durban Magistrate’s Court, after she falsely accused her ex-boyfriend of rape.

She appeared on a charge of perjury on Wednesday, and the case was postponed to 18 August 2022.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the accused opened a case of rape at Sydenham police station on Monday and informed police that her 28-year-old ex-lover broke into her house on 17 July and raped her.

“She also told the police that the suspect assaulted her and locked her inside her house,” Gwala said in a statement.

However, on Tuesday she withdrew the case and was questioned by an investigating officer, but “she failed to provide a reasonable explanation for requesting to withdraw the case”.

The ex-boyfriend’s friend revealed to police that the accused threaten to open a case of rape against the him after it was alleged he left her for another woman.

When she was confronted with this information, she confessed to police and was arrested and detained at Sydenham Saps for perjury, the statement read.

