NPA official and son convicted for unauthorised access of top-secret information

Jacobeth Lepinka, a 52-year-old assistant director at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and her 28-year-old son, Kedifentse, were handed down their judgments at the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on 17 February 2023.

“The charges against them relate to their unauthorised access of top-secret information,” said Hawks’ Brigadier Thandi Mbambo.

According to Mbambo, the incident was first reported in 2014, when the NPA discovered that Lepinka had taken a laptop containing classified information to her home without permission.

“The matter was reported to the Serious Corruption Investigation team based in the Hawks’ head office, who conducted a thorough investigation.

“The team eventually traced the laptop to Kedifentse, who claimed that it was his device. Following a lengthy investigation, the accused were brought to trial, with Jacobeth being found guilty of fraud, unauthorised access to information, and unauthorised disclosure of information.

“Meanwhile, Kedifentse was convicted of unauthorised access to information,” added Mbambo.

The accused will be sentenced on 16 May 2023, marking the conclusion of a case that has spanned almost a decade.

Mbambo said the verdict serves as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding sensitive information and the consequences of unauthorised access to such information.

Three NPA officials charged

In a separate incident, the NPA charged three of its most senior prosecutors with unethical behaviour.

“Nomgcobo Jiba, Lawrence Mrwebi and Sibongile Mzinyathi, all advocates who acted in the prosecution of suspended Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli, faced charges of perjury at the Pretoria Bar Council, for allegedly having lied under oath.

Jiba was the deputy national director of public prosecutions (DPP) and has headed the NPA in an acting capacity previously. Mrwebi was the head of the commercial crime division, and Mzinyathi the DPP in Pretoria.

According to NPA’s code of ethics, members of the NPA are expected to serve impartially and, exercise, carry out or perform their powers, duties and functions in good faith and without fear, favour or prejudice subject only to the Constitution and the law.

“We are committed to the highest ethical and integrity standards in delivering justice to the people we serve, such that we are known to be an organisation of integrity. This code is our solemn promise to live the values that we have adopted as an organisation and adhere to the standards we have set ourselves on every action and decision we make at both organisational and individual level,” the NPA states in its Code of Conduct.