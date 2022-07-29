Ntuthuko Shoba gets life sentence for murder of Tshegofatso Pule

Citizen Reporter

Ntuthuko Shoba was on Friday sentenced to life behind bars by the Johannesburg High Court for the murder of his eight-month pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule.

In March, Shoba was found guilty of premeditated murder for masterminding the killing of Pule.

The judge said there were no compelling reasons to deviate from the prescribed sentence for murder.

Pule’s murder sent shockwaves in the country after she was found stabbed and hanged from a tree in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, on 4 June 2020.

