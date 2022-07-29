Courts

Ntuthuko Shoba gets life sentence for murder of Tshegofatso Pule

Shoba was in March found guilty of masterminding Pule's murder

Tshegofatso Pule's killer Ntuthuko Shoba in the dock at the Johannesburg High Court, 28 July 2022. Picture Neil McCartney

Ntuthuko Shoba was on Friday sentenced to life behind bars by the Johannesburg High Court for the murder of his eight-month pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule.

In March, Shoba was found guilty of premeditated murder for masterminding the killing of Pule.

The judge said there were no compelling reasons to deviate from the prescribed sentence for murder.

Pule’s murder sent shockwaves in the country after she was found stabbed and hanged from a tree in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, on 4 June 2020.

