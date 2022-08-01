Zandile Gumede, co-accused corruption case returns to court

Citizen Reporter

The high-profile corruption case involving former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused on Monday is expected to return to the Durban High Court for pre-trial proceedings.

Durban Solid Waste tender

Gumede and her co-accused face several charges including conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act linked to an irregular Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender amounting to more than R300 million.

ALSO READ: Zandile Gumede corruption trial postponed

The State alleges that eThekwini officials, including the former city manager Sipho Nzuza, circumvented the supply chain management (SCM) processes on the DSW for the benefit of an identified service provider.

Gumede and her co-accused have denied the allegations against them and maintain the charges are politically motivated.

During the last court appearance in July, the case was postponed to August after attorneys for some of the accused persons advised the court that they were not placed in funds by their clients to secure their services for the duration of the trial.

Judge Sharmaine Balton adjourned the matter so that these issues could be dealt with.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: ANC eThekwini region’s deputy chair to act on behalf of corruption-accused Zandile Gumede