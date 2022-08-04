Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith’s corruption case transferred to the high court

Citizen Reporter

The case against corruption-accused former ANC parliamentarian, Vincent Smith, has been transferred to the Johannesburg High Court.

Vincent Smith’s corruption case

Smith appeared at the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Thursday, on charges of tax fraud, money laundering, corruption, and breach of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Act.

According to the spokesperson for National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate, Sindisiwe Seboka, the case will be heard in the high court on 15 November 2022.

Seboka said Smith’s legal team was expected to make representations to the NPA by the end of September 2022, in connection with the tax charges.

Tax fraud charges

The South African Revenue Services (Sars) tax fraud charges were added against Smith and his company, Euroblitz 48 Pty Ltd, earlier this year.

The charges stem from Smith and Euroblitz’s failure to disclose taxable income between 9 March 2009 and 11 July 2018, totalling R28 million.

Angelo Agrizzi matter

Meanwhile, the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on 12 July, deferred the matter involving former Bosasa chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi to 18 October 2022, for obtaining a high court date.

Agrizzi stands accused of offering gratification on behalf of Bosasa to Smith, in exchange for his influence, as the then chairperson of Parliament’s oversight committee on Correctional Services.

Bosasa scored contracts totalling just over R1 billion from the Department of Correctional Services between 2004 and 2007.

Smith denies the alleged bribes were meant to take off the heat from Bosasa.

