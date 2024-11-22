Corruption case against Trevor Mathenjwa postponed for pre-trial

Mathenjwa faced charges linked to Bosasa, amounting to about R300,000.

Trevor Mathenjwa when he first appeared in the Richards Bay magistrate’s court last year. Picture: Supplied

The corruption case against Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa has been postponed to February 7 next year for pretrial.

Mathenjwa appeared in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday

He initially appeared in the case with the late former South Africa Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni.

The duo were arrested in September last year and first appeared in the Richards Bay magistrate’s court before the case was moved to the high court to accommodate the bulk of the witnesses.

Gratification

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Mathenjwa faced charges linked to Bosasa, amounting to about R300,000.

“This amount was allegedly offered and received as gratification from Bosasa and its subsidiary Sondolo IT where Mathenjwa is a director, to the late Dudu Myeni for the upgrade of the security systems to her home.

“He is currently out on R10 000 bail and he expected to be back in court when the matter resumes in February next year,” Mamothame said.

Miyeni death

Miyeni who was the Jacob Zuma Foundation’s chairperson died in June this year.

Once one of the most powerful executives in the country because of her proximity to Zuma and her position at the national carrier and on the boards of other State-Owned-Entities, Myeni was consistently enveloped in allegations of intimidation, fraud, money laundering and corruption.

SAA received numerous bailouts under her tenure.

She couldn’t attend court proceedings in May for her corruption trial due to her undergoing chemotherapy and that the docket had not been moved to Gauteng.

The state has accused Myeni of failing to disclose her interests in terms of the SAA Conflict of Interest Policy, during her tenure as the chairperson of the airlines board.

In 2020, Myeni was declared a delinquent director by the high court in Pretoria relating to the way she led SAA’s board.

