Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Forensic officer denies covering-up mistakes at crime scene

The State’s first witness in the murder trial against the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, has denied covering up mistakes in gathering evidence at the crime scene.

Forensic officer, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, on Wednesday was back in the dock in the Pretoria High Court to testify as one of the first forensic officers to arrive at the scene in 2014.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in an alleged botched robbery on 26 October, at the Vosloorus family home of his then-girlfriend and singer, Kelly Khumalo.

Five men are standing trial for his murder and face charges which include murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, being in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

All five accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Cross-examination

During cross-examination by instructing attorney Tshepo Thobane – the lawyer for accused number one to four – Sergeant Mosia denied claims that he didn’t follow the correct police protocols in collecting evidence at the crime scene.

Mosia said the only mistake he made was not taking a picture of the evidence bag that contained a cap that he found on the scene, which was regarded as potential evidence.

“What is standing out about your attendance of the crime scene, [is that] you rushed to only take the hat with you and went to attend other crime scenes without you sealing that hat [in the evidence bag],” Thobane said.

Sergeant Mosia said in response: “The only mistake I made was not taking a picture of the cap, but I had already sealed it properly in the evidence bag”.

Thobane further pressed the forensic officer on whether he followed all the right protocols when he first arrived at the crime scene.

This was after Mosia revealed that he left the murder scene to attend to two other separate crime scenes nearby.

“I must put it to you that you are aversive and if I was part of the State or anyone else, I would charge you with perjury or defeating the ends of justice,” Thobane stated.

Thobane was then forced to withdraw his statement about Sergeant Mosia being aversive about his answers after State prosecutor George Baloyi objected to the perjury remarks.

“My lord, there is absolutely no basis for that [statement],” Baloyi objected.

Thobane said in response: “Your lordship, I will withdraw and apologise for that”.

Three crime scenes

Earlier during cross-examination by Advocate Zandile Mshololo, the lawyer for accused number five, Sergeant Mosia testified that Meyiwa’s murder was only reported to police only after four hours.

He admitted that the delays in reporting the crime might have compromised the evidence at the crime scene.

Mosia also told the court he had left the crime scene in Vosloorus to attend to two other separate crime scenes related to a business robbery and an arson case.

He said he treated all crime scenes equally and only left because he had completed his job, leaving other police officials at the scene.

“I treat all my crime scenes the same and I don’t prioritise other crime scenes over others,” Sergeant Mosia said.

The trial continues.

