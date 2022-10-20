Alleged kingpin linked to Transnet fuel syndicate due in court

Citizen Reporter

An alleged kingpin involved in a syndicate that has been stealing Transnet fuel and damaging the state-owned enterprise’s pipelines is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The 35-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in Pretoria by the Hawks, working in collaboration with other law enforcement authorities.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Witbank Magistrate’s Court.

BREAKING: The Hawks & Bidvest ProteaCoin have arrested an alleged kingpin of a fuel theft syndicate that has been targeting the Transnet fuel pipeline. The 35 year old was arrested in Pretoria after two alleged accomplices were caught with 8000 liters of fuel in Vrede. pic.twitter.com/2qFsa3UEUb— Govan Whittles (@govanwhittles) October 19, 2022

He was nabbed after two suspects were arrested over the weekend for theft of fuel and tampering with the Transnet national pipeline in Vrede, Free State.

The duo, Mauro Aurelia Langa and Solly Khoza, was arrested while they were delivering stolen fuel in Kromdraai in Witbank, Mpumalanga. The tanker was seized by police during the arrest of the suspects.

The men appeared in the Vrede Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and were expected to return to court, along with the alleged kingpin, on 24 October 2022.

Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase, said almost 8.5 million litres of fuel, valued at approximately R102 million, had been stolen from national Transnet pipes since last year.

Nkwalase said Transnet’s essential infrastructure formed part of the national key points.

