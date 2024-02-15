Anoj Singh seeks bail condition relaxation for Dubai job

Singh has not worked since 2018 when he resigned from Eskom.

Former chief financial officer of Eskom Anoj Singh has filed an application in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in a bid to relax his bail conditions.

Singh reportedly told the court he would like to take up a job as a chief executive officer in Dubai, as he has not been employed since 2018.

He resigned from his Eskom position in 2018 while on suspension.

Spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) Sindisiwe Seboka said on Thursday that they would oppose the application.

Singh was arrested by the NPA, assisted by the Hawks, and charged with contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and fraud in August 2022.

Evidence of Singh’s alleged corruption was presented to the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

He joined former Group Chief Executive of Transnet Siyabonga Gama, former Group Chief Financial Officer Garry Pita, former Group Treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments shareholder Eric Wood, Trillian Asset Management Director Daniel Roy (Novum Asset Management) and Kuben Moodley, Albatime Pty Ltd owner.

The charges stem from the locomotives transaction advisory tender which was awarded to the McKinsey-led consortium in 2012, resulting in the procurement of 1064 locomotives worth more than R54 billion.

According to Seboka, Regiments Capital was irregularly onboarded and ended up benefitting from the irregular appointment by Transnet in respect of the contract.

The contract value and scope for the services required was later escalated to more than R305 million.

“This agreement included, among other services, the sourcing of the China Development Bank loan and the Club loan which were in the amount of $2.5 billion, on behalf of Transnet (equivalent to R30 billion at the time),” said Seboka.

The accused also face charges linked to the R93.4 million paid to Trillian Asset Management in 2015.

They were granted R50 000 bail each and ordered to hand over their passports.