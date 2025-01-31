Case against pretend ‘hired hitman’ postponed for bail application

The man is facing charges of intimidation and extortion.

The case against a 32-year-old man pretending to be a hired hitman to kill people has been postponed for a formal bail application.

The accused, Ndumiso Bhengu, appeared before the Germiston Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Christopher Singo said Bhengu is facing charges of intimidation and extortion.

‘Hired hitman’

In December 2024, the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Pretoria received complaints about a suspect at the time who was calling high-profile people in government departments and the private sector, pretending to be a hired hitman to kill them.

“The suspect would then call the victims and demand R5 000 to R10 000 so that they should not be killed. It was reported that one of the victims fell into the trap and paid the money, while other victims suffered a huge financial loss by hiring 24-hour security guards,” Singo said.

Arrest

Singo said the Hawks swooped in to arrest the Bhengu.

“The police followed up on the information, and the Bengu was tracked down in Evaton, Vaal area where he was allegedly operating. The accused was arrested on 28 January 2025. During the arrest, police discovered burner phones and six SIM cards, including those that were allegedly used to contact the victims.”

Singo said the case against Bhengu has been postponed to Thursday, 06 February 2025, for the final bail application.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

Meanwhile, former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party member Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been released on a warning.

Zuma-Sambudla appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

She is facing charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA) and incitement to commit violence.

The case has been transferred to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban, where she will appear on 20 March.

In his ruling, Magistrate Irfaan Khalil said the affidavit by the investigating officer did not suggest any risk to Zuma-Sambudla’s release on bail.

