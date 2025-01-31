Public warned of person impersonating official at Office of Chief Justice Mandisa Maya

The impersonator contacted a senior official in government, using WhatsApp.

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) has raised concerns about an individual impersonating Chief Justice Mandisa Maya’s personal assistant.

The OCJ said the impersonator has contacted a senior official in government, using WhatsApp messenger, attempting to get the contact/cell phone number(s) of a “certain person.”

Fake emblem

“The impersonator fraudulently uses the Emblem of the OCJ on their profile picture, and refers to themselves as “Mr Raymond Manzini the PA of the Chief Justice”. The cellphone number used by the impersonator is +27 73 266 9346.

“The public is hereby warned not to fall prey to these impersonators and need to be aware that impersonation is a criminal offence, the OCJ said.

The OCJ has urged the public and media to contact their office to verify the authenticity of any communication, directive, article, or social media post that purports to originate from the OCJ or the Judiciary.

Impersonating Chief Justice Maya

Last year, OCJ warned the public not to fall prey to an individual impersonating Chief Justice Maya.

According to the information that was available to the OCJ, the individual sent a WhatsApp message to an official requesting the contact numbers of Judges.

“The mobile number from which the message came is 072 324 9318 and is registered on the WhatsApp application as belonging to ‘Chief Justice MM Maya’. The public is warned not to fall prey to this impersonator and needs to be aware that impersonating a judicial officer is a criminal offence.”

Public urged to verify authenticity

The Office of the Chief Justice said the matter has already been reported to the South African Police Service.

“Members of the public and media are requested to contact the OCJ to verify the authenticity of any communication, directive, article, or social media post that purports to be that of a Judge,” the OCJ said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Justice Maya as South Africa’s new Chief Justice in September last year.

Justice Maya took over from former Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

