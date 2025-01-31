Foreign national arrested for faking own kidnapping in Soweto

The woman was reported kidnapped after which a ransom demand was made to her family.

A woman who allegedly staged her own kidnapping was arrested alongside her alleged “captor” in Soweto. Picture: Saps

The South African Police Service (SAPS) have arrested a foreign national for staging her own kidnapping in Soweto

The 23-old-Mozambican national was handcuffed on Thursday in Moroka following an intelligence-driven operation.

Fake kidnapping

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the woman is facing charges of kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

“The woman was reported kidnapped in Randburg on 23 January 2025, after which a ransom demand was made to her family.

“A multidisciplinary team comprising of the Saps’ Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit (PIU), Johannesburg Flying Squad, and Randburg Detectives, with support from private security companies acted on intelligence regarding the suspect’s location” van Wyk said.

Investigation

Van Wyk added that the operation led the team to an identified address in Moroka, where both the Mozambican national and her alleged kidnapper were found.

“Further investigation revealed that the kidnapping had been staged by the woman and the kidnapper. Both were subsequently arrested. The investigation remains ongoing.”

Boy rescued

Last week, a nine-year-old boy from Laudium in Tshwane was reunited with his family after a harrowing kidnapping ordeal.

Gauteng police and private security companies rescued the boy on Friday, arresting five suspects, including Pakistani and Afghanistan nationals.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the boy was held captive for four days.

Court

Five suspects, including Pakistani and Afghanistan nationals were arrested in connection with the kidnapping and made their second appearance in court on Wednesday.

Afghan national Maisa Hussain, 24, and Pakistan nationals Gulfam Azam, 29, Yasir Mahmood, 29, Bilawal Arif, 30, and Faisal Khuoot, 30, all residing in Laudium, appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrates’.

Police said one of the suspects was known to the family.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the men face charges of kidnapping, unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and extortion.

