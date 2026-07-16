Charges withdrawn against one accused in Killarney precious stones case

Charges related to an alleged precious stones heist in 2023 have been dropped for one of the three accused.

The state has withdrawn all charges against one of the three persons accused of participating in an authorised raid in Killarney in 2023.

Etienne van der Walt was released on Thursday after the court confirmed the charges against him had been dropped.

Van de Walt’s legal representative confirmed to the court that successful representations made to the director of public prosecutions had facilitated the withdrawal of the charges.

He was joined in the dock of the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court by co-accused Adrian MacKenzie and Kersha-Leigh Stols for their schedule six bail application.

The prosecutor notified the court that the state had reversed its decision to oppose bail.

“On the last occasion we did indicate that we were going to oppose bail, but the interactions between the investigating team and the applicant was so fruitful, therefore that made us to not be opposing it today,” the prosecutor told the court.

A bail amount of R5000 bail was suggested, along with the three conditions related to the handing over of the accused passports, no interactions with witnesses and weekly reports to police.

*This is a developing story