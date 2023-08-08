Child in viral video taken away from mother after father opens case

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The department of social development has taken away an assaulted child from his mother following a viral video that has caused an uproar on social media.

The woman was arrested on Saturday after the father of the child opened a case at the Nordwood Police Station.

According to Gauteng police, a case of Assault GBH was registered and the matter was immediately transferred to the Family Violence, Child Protection, Sexual Investigations (FCS) Unit.

ALSO READ: Child abuse is an ‘ongoing problem’, says DA, expert blames silence by witnesses

The mother appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

She was released and the matter not placed on the court roll as the SAPS was instructed to first collect both cellphones of both parents for further investigation.

The child was removed by the SAPS and handed over to the Department of Social Development (DSD) for placement.

The department of social development has since removed the child from the care of his mother and placed him in safe care.

“Working with our NPO, the Gauteng department of social development has made arrangement to take the child to a children’s home, post his visit to a hospital where he received a full health assessment to verify the extent of injury from the ordeal. The child is currently in safe care receiving treatment and care, under the warm embrace of our childcare workers,” said MEC Mbali Hlophe on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Close to 5 000 children abused last year, WC social development dept reveals

“It’s horrendous that this incident takes place during Women’s Month where we should be celebrating women and promoting exemplary female figures.

“The child is safe albeit traumatised as he spent much of the day crying. We condemn such acts of child abuse and make a call to society to stamp out child abuse and to report such acts immediately. We owe it to our children to create a safe and loving environment for them.”

The matter will be taken to the Children’s Court on 10 August 2023.

ALSO READ: Child abuse: Teachers caught on video beating children at Pretoria crèche remain silent