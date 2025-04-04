WATCH: Kubayi demands answers after ‘heartbreaking’ Omotoso acquittal

"Watching a young woman crying in court after the verdict was heartbreaking"

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has called for a full report from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) following the acquittal of televangelist Timothy Omotoso on multiple charges, including rape and human trafficking.

Kubayi said she has written to NPA head Shamila Batohi to submit a detailed account by Monday.

‘Heartbreaking’

The minister said the report must outline the reasons behind the court’s decision and whether prosecutorial failures contributed to the case’s collapse.

“Watching a young woman crying in court after the verdict was heartbreaking. I took time to go through the judgement, and unfortunately, the judge was scathing against the NPA. It is these results which have led me to take this decision and action.

“I have given the NDPP until Monday to give me a report in terms of this matter, and we’ll take the matter forward,” Kubayi said.

Concerns

Kubayi added that what concerns her the most is that many victims of gender-based violence (GBV) make great sacrifices to testify in court.

“My fear, as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, is that this ruling may discourage others from coming forward—especially those who have bravely testified against powerful individuals, often exposing themselves to public scrutiny.

“That is why we need to understand what went wrong and how to move forward. We must assure the country that we are serious about tackling gender-based violence and femicide, not just in words but in action,” Kubayi said.

Protecting perpetrators

Kubayi said South Africa cannot continue to protect perpetrators.

“We must stand with victims. Our approach must be victim-centred, recognising the pain and trauma survivors endure.

“Listening to the judge’s ruling was deeply painful for me as the minister overseeing this portfolio. I cannot ignore my responsibility or shield myself from accountability. This is a moment for reflection and action,” Kubayi said.

On Wednesday, the NPA said it is reviewing the high court ruling that set Omotoso and his two co-accused free.

Legal battle

After an eight-year legal battle, Omotoso with his alleged recruiters, Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani, were found not guilty of 32 counts of rape and human trafficking, citing procedural failures in the State’s case.

Judgement Irma Schoeman ruled that former prosecutors acted improperly and did not sufficiently cross-examine the accused technical issues, which led to the case collapsing.

The NPA said since the arrest of the trio in April 2017, their trial had been protracted with numerous obstacles, including interlocutory applications by the accused that even included Constitutional Court challenges.

