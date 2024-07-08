Thousands sign petition to scrap Joburg’s prepaid electricity charge

The electricity hike has sparked debate about fairness, governance, and the role of politics in shaping the lives of Johannesburg's residents.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) recently launched a petition against the R200 bill surcharge imposed by the City of Johannesburg on prepaid electricity residents.

This petition has garnered over 8000 signatures thus far.

However, the move has been met with criticism from Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and netizens, who accuse the DA of hypocrisy and opportunism.

DA’s petition against electricity surcharge sparks controversy

The DA’s petition aims to collect 20,000 signatures. It demands that the City of Johannesburg review or scrap the electricity tariff surcharge, which they believe unfairly burdens residents.

“We believe that all residents of Johannesburg should be treated fairly – good governance is non-negotiable. We have therefore written to the MMC (Member of Mayoral Committee) Finance today (3 July), to urgently review or do away with this electricity tariff surcharge and provide clarity on the business surcharge and how it will be utilised to the benefit of residents,” their petition reads.

🧾📣 Residents shouldn't suffer due to the City's financial mismanagement. DA urged the MMC Finance to review or eliminate the electricity tariff surcharge and clarify the business surcharge. Sign the petition to scrap the Joburg Electricity Surcharge! https://t.co/rbUS6tqfng — DA Joburg Caucus (@DA_JHB) July 6, 2024

Moreover, another petition on behalf of scrapping the prepaid electricity service fee was launched by a disgruntled resident last week through Change.org.

ALSO READ: Joburg mayor Gwamanda says R200 electricity surcharge introduced in interest of fairness

On Monday morning, the particular petition had just over 1000 signatures with a goal of 1500.

It was started by Sean Venter, a resident in Johannesburg who said the tariff is “added weight that nobody asked for, and certainly nobody can afford”.

Venter accused politicians of ignoring residents’ rejection of the fee, which he believes is a result of corrupt politics.

“Questionably, despite this proposal having been rejected within the city council, it is being thrust upon us under the questionable guidance of corrupt politicians from the ANC, EFF, PA and Al-Jahama. Also, when it was brought up at the IPD Meeting, it was again rejected and these Corrupt Councilors still implemented it,” said Venter.

ALSO READ: Credit where it’s due: Well done Eskom

Those who stand for prepaid electricity charge say “I”

Gwamanda hit back at the DA, accusing them of sensationalising the electricity fee for political gain.

“The Democratic Alliance and its stooges are opportunistically sensationalising a sensitive matter that concerns us all. They are attempting to subvert Council decisions by arousing public sentiment under false pretences to gain political mileage,” he said.

ALSO READ: SA not load shedding free yet, Ramaphosa warns

Gwamanda pointed out that the surcharge is being implemented in DA-run councils across the country, including Cape Town and Tshwane.

“Any attempt to sabotage this critical intervention is an attempt to deliberately collapse the City’s infrastructure and to maintain the injustice of creating a two-tier tariff dispensation where post-paid customers pay and prepaid customers don’t,” he warned.

[Media Statement] EXECUTIVE MAYOR GWAMANDA ON THE NEW ELECTRICTY SURCHARGE FOR PRE-PAID CUSTOMERS pic.twitter.com/TntVyIkWN1 — Exec. Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda (@KabeloGwamanda) July 4, 2024

Funny that DA want to scrap the R200 levy in Joburg but have been happy to implement the very same tax in Cape Town for a long time.

Speak about forked tongues.

DA local government in W Cape is robbing ratepayers as they work towards their goal of gentrification of the city. https://t.co/ZRSbqdqaMr — Don Fraser (@donscot23) July 4, 2024

This is interesting, all progressives voted for tariff surcharge, and DA is against that. https://t.co/OL8WeIwaKc — Trust Matsilele, Ph.D. (@trustmatsilele) July 7, 2024

You should’ve picked this up the moment the budget was tabled and referred for public comments. All tariffs are contained in the tariff book which is published inline with the requirements of section 75A of the Municipal Systems Act. You were fast asleep on this one. https://t.co/WnipuUa2c5 — 🦂 🇵🇸 (@OJKombe) July 8, 2024

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether the DA’s petition will reach its goal of 20,000 signatures and whether the city will reconsider the surcharge.