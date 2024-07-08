Thousands sign petition to scrap Joburg’s prepaid electricity charge
The electricity hike has sparked debate about fairness, governance, and the role of politics in shaping the lives of Johannesburg's residents.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) recently launched a petition against the R200 bill surcharge imposed by the City of Johannesburg on prepaid electricity residents.
This petition has garnered over 8000 signatures thus far.
However, the move has been met with criticism from Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and netizens, who accuse the DA of hypocrisy and opportunism.
DA’s petition against electricity surcharge sparks controversy
The DA’s petition aims to collect 20,000 signatures. It demands that the City of Johannesburg review or scrap the electricity tariff surcharge, which they believe unfairly burdens residents.
“We believe that all residents of Johannesburg should be treated fairly – good governance is non-negotiable. We have therefore written to the MMC (Member of Mayoral Committee) Finance today (3 July), to urgently review or do away with this electricity tariff surcharge and provide clarity on the business surcharge and how it will be utilised to the benefit of residents,” their petition reads.
Moreover, another petition on behalf of scrapping the prepaid electricity service fee was launched by a disgruntled resident last week through Change.org.
On Monday morning, the particular petition had just over 1000 signatures with a goal of 1500.
It was started by Sean Venter, a resident in Johannesburg who said the tariff is “added weight that nobody asked for, and certainly nobody can afford”.
Venter accused politicians of ignoring residents’ rejection of the fee, which he believes is a result of corrupt politics.
“Questionably, despite this proposal having been rejected within the city council, it is being thrust upon us under the questionable guidance of corrupt politicians from the ANC, EFF, PA and Al-Jahama. Also, when it was brought up at the IPD Meeting, it was again rejected and these Corrupt Councilors still implemented it,” said Venter.
Those who stand for prepaid electricity charge say “I”
Gwamanda hit back at the DA, accusing them of sensationalising the electricity fee for political gain.
“The Democratic Alliance and its stooges are opportunistically sensationalising a sensitive matter that concerns us all. They are attempting to subvert Council decisions by arousing public sentiment under false pretences to gain political mileage,” he said.
Gwamanda pointed out that the surcharge is being implemented in DA-run councils across the country, including Cape Town and Tshwane.
“Any attempt to sabotage this critical intervention is an attempt to deliberately collapse the City’s infrastructure and to maintain the injustice of creating a two-tier tariff dispensation where post-paid customers pay and prepaid customers don’t,” he warned.
As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether the DA’s petition will reach its goal of 20,000 signatures and whether the city will reconsider the surcharge.