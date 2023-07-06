Courts

Clarification and apology

The picture used was taken during an unrelated matter.

Estina fraud charges
Former Estina Director Kamal Vasram and co-accused Saliesh Indurjeeth appear at the Pretoria Regional Court. Picture: NPA ID.

On 3 July 2023, The Citizen published an article about the resumption of a trial involving two alleged Gupta associates and the Estina dairy project.

The article was published with a picture of the accused, Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth, pictured alongside another person, Logandesian Pillay. Mr Pillay’s attorneys have informed The Citizen that Mr Logandesian Pillay is not an accused in the Estina Dairy matter involving the Guptas. The photograph was taken during an unrelated matter.

The Citizen has retracted the picture, in respect of this particular article, and apologises for any inconvenience this may have caused.

READ MORE: Gupta-linked associates back in court for Estina R37m fraud case

