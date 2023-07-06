Clarification and apology

By Citizen Reporter

On 3 July 2023, The Citizen published an article about the resumption of a trial involving two alleged Gupta associates and the Estina dairy project.

The article was published with a picture of the accused, Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth, pictured alongside another person, Logandesian Pillay. Mr Pillay’s attorneys have informed The Citizen that Mr Logandesian Pillay is not an accused in the Estina Dairy matter involving the Guptas. The photograph was taken during an unrelated matter.

The Citizen has retracted the picture, in respect of this particular article, and apologises for any inconvenience this may have caused.

