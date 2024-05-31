Election results: ANC wins in Northern Cape, but 8% drop means it loses majority

Here is a run-down of how parties did in the Northern Cape compared to the 2019 elections. Notably, the EFF and PA made inroads.

Vote capturing has wrapped up in the Northern Cape with some interesting results, most notably the African National Congress (ANC) dropping 8.24% since the previous elections.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), meanwhile, increased by more than 3%.

While the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is performing well nationally, their support is lacking in the province, demonstrated by a seventh-spot finish and meagre 3 729 votes – only 0.94% of the the total.

ANC down from 2019

Last week, the ANC said it was confident of securing a majority in the Northern Cape. This was not to be the case.

It won with 196 146 votes, 49.3% of the total, just short of a majority. However this was a big drop from the 57.54% they won in 2019.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) came second with 84 436 votes (21.22%, down from 25.52% last elections) and the EFF were third with 51 264 votes (12.89% up from 9.71%).

Not too far behind was the Patriotic Alliance (PA) with 33 273 votes (8.36%), which barely featured in the province in 2019.

But this four-horse race was followed by a scant tail comprising the VF Plus (6 855 votes / 1.72% down from 2.68%) and the Northern Cape Communities Movement (NCCM – 5 425 / 1.36%) ahead of the MK.

The MK did, however, beat ActionSA comfortably, which came in eighth position with 1 989 votes (0.5%).

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the voter turnout was only 58.5% in the province.

‘EFF will accept any outcome from election’ – Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema said on Thursday his party would accept any outcome from the elections once vote counting and capturing is completed.

“The first prize is not to be president of South Africa. The first prize is to make sure the dignity of African people is restored. I will be at the IEC centre, no matter the results, to accept defeat and congratulate those who have won, that’s what democracy is about,” Malema said.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa and Faizel Patel.