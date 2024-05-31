Musa Khawula says he can’t afford to pay Fikile Mbalula’s wife R1m after losing defamation lawsuit

The social media blogger was also ordered to remove the defamatory statements from his X feed.

Nozuko Mbalula, wife of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, and her business partner Michelle Perrow have obtained an interdict against social media blogger Musa Khawula.

The court order follows allegations made by Khawula on the social media platform X, where he claimed that Mbalula and Perrow paid a bribe to secure government tenders worth R150 million between 2013 and 2019.

Court documents, shared by Fikile Mbalula on X, reveal that Khawula has been ordered to pay damages to the applicants, cover the legal costs of the application, and remove the defamatory statements from his X feed within 48 hours of the order being granted.

Additionally, Khawula is prohibited from giving interviews or posting on any social media platforms, including X, any statements suggesting that Mbalula and Perrow are involved in fraud and corruption.

ALSO READ: JazziQ to pursue legal action following sexual harassment accusations

‘Anginayo bandla’ – Musa Khawula

According to City Press, Khawula has been ordered to pay R1 million in damages to Mbalula and Perrow.

Taking to X on Thursday, Khawula said he does not have that kind of money.

“Ayikabi, anginayo bandla [Not in a bad way, but I don’t have it],” Khawula wrote.

ayikabi, anginayo bandla,



xo xo,

gossip girl, https://t.co/UMy5gmm2Sk — Musa Khawula (@Musa_Khawula) May 30, 2024

Earlier this year, Khawula was slapped with another lawsuit after he made defamatory statements about businessman Jade Harris Orren.

“Meet Jade Orren who is cheating on his wife with everybody. Jade Orren and Shilinia got married in 2015 and he has cheated and threatened to unalive Shilinia whenever she’d wanna leave the sham of their marriage,” Musa wrote.

Sharing the court papers on social media in a now-deleted post, Khawula said he did not have money to pay Orren as per the court order.

“Now who the hell is this? Also, somebody let him know that anginamali [I don’t have money],” he wrote.

NOW READ: WATCH: ‘I need help’ – Former Soweto Gospel Choir member speaks out