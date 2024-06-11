Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Avatar photo

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Digital Deputy News Editor

3 minute read

11 Jun 2024

01:02 pm

Mpumalanga cop gets three life sentences for killing wife and siblings

Judge Ratshibvumo imposed the sentence against Khoza "to send a message to the community of Masoye".

Sizwe Khoza gets three life sentences for killing wife, her siblings

Sizwe Cedric Khoza sentenced to three life sentences. Picture: Mpumalanga News

The Mpumalanga High Court has sentenced police officer Sizwe Khoza to three life sentences for killing his wife and her siblings.

Khoza shot and killed his wife, 35-year-old Nomthandazo Mnisi last year. He also shot her 32-year-old sister Colisile Mnisi, and her 42-year-old brother Dennis Mkhantshwa, in Hazyview on 30 April 2023.

ALSO READ: Family tragedy: Hazyview police officer ‘kills’ wife and brothers

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the siblings were at the couple’s home as mediators in their ongoing marital dispute.

Khoza’s mother and his uncle were also at the house on the day.

Last week, Khoza pleaded guilty to all three counts of murder. He, however, claimed to have committed the acts due to a nervous breakdown.

Khoza sentencing: ‘more aggravating factors’

On Tuesday, Judge Takalani Ratshibvumo sentenced the 39-year-old police constable to three life sentences.

Judge Ratshibvumo imposed the sentence against Khoza “to send a message to the community of Masoye”.

ALSO READ: Twitter user accuses police of failing to respond to a distress call, resulting in murder

“I checked to see if there is any substantial and compelling reason that justifies deviation from the prescribed sentence of life imprisonment,” said Judge Ratshibvumo.

“The more I zoomed into these traditional mitigating factors, instead of me finding anything substantial and compelling to justify the imposition of anything less, unfortunately, I find even more aggravating factors.

“In fact, deviation from the prescribed sentences will send a wrong message to the community. The community of Masoye and people of Mpumalanga have to know that the courts are not going to tolerate gender-based violence.

ALSO READ: Family of murdered woman call for justice

“The message has to go out to the streets of Mbombela that anyone who violates women will be dealt with by the courts mercilessly.

“For the simple reason that you have one life, the legislature also provides that any sentence that is imposed together with life imprisonment shall run concurrently with life imprisonment. As a result, the sentences in count number 2 and 3 shall run concurrently with sentences in count 1,” said the Judge.

ALSO READ: Limpopo woman sentenced to 25 years for husband’s murder over insurance payouts

Read more on these topics

femicide Gender-based Violence (GBV) Murder

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Court officially concludes Liezel de Jager’s murder case
Government City Power collects R20m in past week but still owed R3.5bn as load reduction bites
Motoring Anticipation building: What to expect from the 24 Hours of Le Mans
Mgosi Ngoma thinking about hanging up his boots after season in wilderness
Politics ‘Leave Zondo out of new government talks’ – analyst

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES