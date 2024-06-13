Courts

Faizel Patel

13 Jun 2024

BREAKING: Court dismisses Khumalo’s bid to be reinstated on MK Parly list

Khumalo was set to attend the inaugural session of the National Assembly on Friday, but was removed at the request of the MK party.

Expelled uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) founder and leader Jabulani Khumalo. Photo: X/@IamMzilikazi

Expelled uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) founder and leader Jabulani Khumalo suffered a second legal blow.

The comes after the Western Cape High Court on Thursday dismissed Khumalo’s bid to be reinstated on the party’s candidate list and sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP).

The court handed down judgement on Thursday, the same day it heard intense arguments from the MK party and Khumalo’s lawyers.

The court ruled that Khumalo’s application lacks urgency.

Application hopeless

Earlier, lawyers representing former president Jacob Zuma told the Western Cape High Court that Khumalo’s application for reinstatement was “hopeless.”

Khumalo asked for his case be heard on an urgent basis on Thursday, a day before the first sitting of the National Assembly, which will swear in the new members of Parliament (MPs) from various political parties.

While Khumalo was set to attend the inaugural session of the National Assembly on Friday, he was removed at the request of the MK party.

ALSO READ: Jabulani Khumalo asks court to reinstate him on MK party’s MP list

Jacob Zuma Parliament uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK ) Western Cape High Court

