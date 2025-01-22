Dean Macpherson defends tender investigation as EFF pursue charges

The EFF has accused Minister Macpherson of interfering with tender regulations as Public Works investigates an R800 million deal.

As the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) pursue charges against him, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson has welcomed the appointment of auditors to investigate an R800 million tender.

The minister announced in December that his department would be investigating a tender awarded to supply the Department of Health (DoH) with a series of air purification systems.

In anticipation of the development, the EFF members were at Pretoria Central Police Station on Wednesday to open a case of corruption against Macpherson.

Oxygen plant tender

In early 2024, three companies secured a R836 million deal that was later cancelled by the DOH.

The Independent Development Trust (IDT) oversaw the awarding of the tender and stated its intention to investigate the matter.

Macpherson stepped in, saying the IDT could not investigate itself, and has subsequently been accused of irregularities by the EFF.

EFF’s Marshall Dlamini led a contingent to Pretoria Central, armed with correspondence that they say proves Macpherson outside his mandate.

“We have submitted enough evidence to the police, and they won’t have to do much investigating. The email will be shared shortly,” the EFF posted on X while Dlamini addressed the media.

‘Suspicious’ timing of EFF

The Democratic Alliance has since backed Macpherson, calling the EFF’s case an attempt to seek relevance.

“It is not just suspicious, but in fact entirely transparent, that these allegations come just as Macpherson is exposing, investigating and stopping serious corruption,” stated DA national spokesperson, Willie Aucamp.

Macpherson remained bullish, stating on Wednesday that he “cannot turn a blind eye” to possible irregularities that involve public funds.

Of the three companies involved in the procurement, two were allegedly not registered with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

Macpherson’s office discovered in the final months of 2024 that the tender had ballooned from an initial budget of R256 million to over R800 million.

‘Improve transparency’

The forensic investigation, itself subject to tender regulations, must be complete within eight weeks, advises Macpherson’s office.

Among other issues, the investigation must establish the processes involved in awarding the tender and determine if any officials were complicit in irregular activity.

This move forms part of the critical steps we are taking to improve transparency and governance within the Department, ensuring no wastage of public funds has occurred,” Minister Macpherson said.

“The independent investigation should, therefore, be welcomed, as it will also clear any innocent individuals,” he concluded.

